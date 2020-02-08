SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20 to $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.5 million to $248.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.71 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.88-0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWI. ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded SolarWinds from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

SWI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 448,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,934. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 375.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $239,971.32. Also, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $350,226.84. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

