SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88 to $0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035 billion to $1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.88-0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of SolarWinds from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

SWI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 448,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $239,971.32. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $163,836.45. Insiders sold 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

