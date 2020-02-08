Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Shares of SEDG traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.62. 576,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,932. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.35.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,638 shares of company stock worth $17,636,404. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,236 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

