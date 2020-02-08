Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

SUNS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 11,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 65.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

