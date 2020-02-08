Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

SLGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sol Gel Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

SLGL stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 32,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,682. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,471,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

