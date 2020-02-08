SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.54

SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $23.27. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 3,270,199 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp – will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.