Social Send Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $202,468.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012564 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003598 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,497,684 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

