Snovian.Space (SNOV) Price Hits $0.0018

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $509,289.00 and approximately $634.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snovian.Space token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.56 or 0.05929581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 108.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024283 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00127096 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Snovian.Space

SNOV is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 387,467,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,950,575 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snovian.Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovian.Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.