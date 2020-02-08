Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $24,308,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 97.9% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $7,858,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 210.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day moving average is $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

