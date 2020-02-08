Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $23.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.18.

SNAP stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,551.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $353,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,408,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,624.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

