Smith Asset Management Group LP Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $151,954.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,591 shares of company stock valued at $531,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Sidoti started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

UFPI traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 265,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $52.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.17%.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.