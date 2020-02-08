Smith Asset Management Group LP Trims Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 743.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNMD traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.41. 232,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,344. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

