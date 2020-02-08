Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 27,680 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,680 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,645.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $314.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

