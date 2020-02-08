Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 2,120 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.07% of Brinker International worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. 1,011,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

