Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases 1,724 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CVR Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $33.91. 424,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,429. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

