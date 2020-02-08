Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases 1,663 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 38,722 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,389,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,948,361.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,899 shares of company stock worth $8,725,587. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

CSOD stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 246,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,720. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -208.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.