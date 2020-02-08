Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowers Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,434 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 1.2% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $29,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,157,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 68,345 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,704,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,393,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.97.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,788. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

