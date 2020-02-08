Smith Asset Management Group LP Increases Stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 624.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 3,992.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 385,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.67. Petmed Express Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.80.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Several brokerages have commented on PETS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Petmed Express in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petmed Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

