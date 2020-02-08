Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.02. 1,981,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.96. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

