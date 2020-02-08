Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $23.39 Million Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,427 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $23,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.45. 187,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

