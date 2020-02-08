Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medpace by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 155,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,225 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.17. 253,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,563. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

