Smith Asset Management Group LP Grows Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 132.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in R1 RCM by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 131,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in R1 RCM by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,152 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $7,505,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 420,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. R1 RCM Inc has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.