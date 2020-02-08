SmartCash (SMART) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $410,790.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $410,790.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,871.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.84 or 0.02264243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.76 or 0.04509036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00778144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00817289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00117896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009463 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00710912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

