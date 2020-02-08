SmartCash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $427,486.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Braziliex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,794.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.82 or 0.02273043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.73 or 0.04485765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00758523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00811665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00119364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009455 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00701231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.