SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.02). SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after buying an additional 1,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,517,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 64,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,343,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

