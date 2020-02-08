SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 3,523,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,624. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

