SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

KR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. 5,951,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,076. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

