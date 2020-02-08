SkyOak Wealt LLC Purchases Shares of 3,561 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $93.69. The company had a trading volume of 747,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,098. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $94.83.

