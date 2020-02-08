SkyOak Wealt LLC Purchases Shares of 21,000 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 111,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9,401.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 6,277,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,940,311. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.