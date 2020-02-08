SkyOak Wealt LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after buying an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after buying an additional 855,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.49. 3,666,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

