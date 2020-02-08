SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,286. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.