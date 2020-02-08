SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $359,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,352,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $240.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,464. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.12. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $247.34.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

