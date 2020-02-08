SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.