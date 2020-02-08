SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $1,479.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,416.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

