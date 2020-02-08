SkyOak Wealt LLC Acquires Shares of 2,483 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.76.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.