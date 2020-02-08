Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.05.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $157,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143 in the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

