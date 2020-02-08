Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 207,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14. Sitime has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

In related news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist acquired 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

