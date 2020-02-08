Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sitime from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Sitime alerts:

SITM stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 207,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,202. Sitime has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $390.82 million and a P/E ratio of -49.21.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sitime will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter worth $4,463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter worth $5,584,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter worth $7,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.