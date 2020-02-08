SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 869,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 91,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 412.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 643,869 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SITE Centers by 72.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 366,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SITC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.93. 868,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,669. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

