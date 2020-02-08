Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.29. Sintx Technologies shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 3,987,001 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.37. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 70.34% and a negative net margin of 657.71%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

