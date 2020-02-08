Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,484. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

