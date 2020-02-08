Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

SLP traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 103,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,404. The stock has a market cap of $615.64 million, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $798,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,922,327 shares in the company, valued at $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 444.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

