Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
SLP traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 103,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,404. The stock has a market cap of $615.64 million, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $798,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,922,327 shares in the company, valued at $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 444.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
