Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.83.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 85,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

