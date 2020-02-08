Silverway (SLV) Trading Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $184,580.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,816.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.02 or 0.04530569 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002040 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00749952 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

