Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SVM. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded down C$1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.96. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $898.20 million and a P/E ratio of 20.04.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$65.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$192,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,929,452. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$227,073.60. Insiders have sold a total of 114,900 shares of company stock valued at $743,923 in the last ninety days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

