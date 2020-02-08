Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.71% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

