Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,299 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period.

Shares of XT stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44.

