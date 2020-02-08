Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in PVH by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in PVH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in PVH by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

NYSE PVH opened at $86.45 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

