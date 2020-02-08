Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 22.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 944,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,409.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after acquiring an additional 771,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 690,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $67.03 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.18, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $3,179,616. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

