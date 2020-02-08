Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $253.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.44. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $173.86 and a twelve month high of $267.93.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

